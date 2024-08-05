Putnam County Community Center introduces new information, assistance coordinator

Jill Franklin was named Putnam County Community Center’s new information and assistance coordinator.

Franklin brings her skills from nursing, activities director, management and business ownership to the position.

She said she is ready to help clients and caregivers on benefits and services for which they are eligible and assisting them with gaining access to those services.

Stop into the community center at 128 First St., Standard if you are a member of the aging or disabled population in Putnam County. Call Putnam County Community Center at 815-339-2711 to set up a visit with her or stop at the facility.

Office hours are 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and Thursday and Friday.