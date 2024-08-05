August 05, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Princeton library to host Aug. 30 blood drive

Register online to donate

By Shaw Local News Network
Geneva High School junior Maggie Tweed donates blood during a visit by Versiti blood donation center as part of the school’s Week of Giving on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Donate blood any time from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Princeton Public Library’s monthly blood drive for ImpactLife. (Sandy Bressner)

Donate blood any time from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Princeton Public Library’s monthly blood drive for ImpactLife.

To register for this event, go to www.bloodcenter.org. Walk-ins are welcome. Many variables can affect blood inventories, such as weather, holidays or tragic events. Every day, patients who need blood are in crisis and you can help by volunteering to donate. Less than 10% of the population gives blood, so donors that give on a regular basis are important to meet these needs.

Give and get a choice of a gift card or a donation to Make-a-Wish Illinois or bonus points to the rewards store.

Have a Question about this article?