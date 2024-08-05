Princeton library to host Aug. 30 blood drive

Donate blood any time from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Princeton Public Library’s monthly blood drive for ImpactLife. (Sandy Bressner)

To register for this event, go to www.bloodcenter.org. Walk-ins are welcome. Many variables can affect blood inventories, such as weather, holidays or tragic events. Every day, patients who need blood are in crisis and you can help by volunteering to donate. Less than 10% of the population gives blood, so donors that give on a regular basis are important to meet these needs.

Give and get a choice of a gift card or a donation to Make-a-Wish Illinois or bonus points to the rewards store.