National Night Out events in La Salle, Bureau counties for 2024

The Marseilles Fire Department’s antique 1939 Chevy fire truck is always a hit during the city's National Night Out at the swimming pool. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

National Night Out, a time set aside for police officers and community members to meet in a casual and fun setting, will be observed Tuesday marking the 41st observance of the event nationally.

Many towns in Illinois and across the country will host their National Night Out events on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

National Night Out began in August 1984 with 2.5 million participants in 23 states, and is typically celebrated the first Tuesday in August in much of the U.S. Texas celebrates National Night Out on the first Tuesday in October.

According to the National Night Out’s website, 178 Illinois communities observe National Night Out, including Spring Valley, Ottawa, Marseilles and Princeton. Oglesby will host a First Responder Night, which is a similar event on the same day.

National Night Out schedule in the Illinois Valley

Marseilles

The Marseilles Police Department will present a National Night Out fun day 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Marseilles Swimming Pool, 555 Commercial St. There will be free swimming, ice cream, face painting and a balloon artist, free hot dogs, chips and pizza, free fire truck rides and a 20 foot water slide.

Oglesby

Oglesby Public Safety will present its third annual First Responder Night from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oglesby Pool, 55 Pool Drive. There will be food, swimming, a dunk tank, bounce houses and other activities.

Ottawa

The Ottawa first responders are teaming up for an event 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Riordan Pool, 500 E. Norris Drive. There will be free swimming, free food and activities. For more information email sprindiville@ottawapdfd.org

Princeton

The Princeton Police Department and Princeton Park District are teaming up Tuesday to host National Night Out at Zearing Park.

The two entities are coming together in recognition of America’s Night Out Against Crime.

The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m., with hot dogs, chips and water served to attendees.

There will be a visit from the Life Flight helicopter 5 to 5:30 p.m., a K-9 demonstration at 6:30 p.m., a drone demonstration, face painting, a blood drive, tours of emergency vehicles and Mr. Cinnamon the Balloon Twister.

Several community partners and sponsors also contributed to the event.

Spring Valley

The Spring Valley Police Department will host National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Kirby Park. The event includes a duck hunt, a visit from the OSF Life Flight, free food and drinks, free swimming at Coveny Memorial Pool 5 to 6 p.m., a face painting and tug of war, raffle items for all ages, trading and making friendship bracelets, Spring Valley Fire Department games, a visit from 10/33 ambulance, a bounce house, a foam machine and kids versus police dodgeball.

There will be chances to win prizes.