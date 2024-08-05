3 hospitalized after truck hits tree Saturday in Spring Valley

Two adults, and a child were transported to the hospital following a truck versus tree accident Saturday morning on Route 6 in Spring Valley, Spring Valley Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus said. (Scott Anderson)

Two adults and a child were taken to the hospital after a truck struck a tree Saturday morning on U.S. 6 in Spring Valley, Spring Valley Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus said.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at 10:11 a.m. Saturday and arrived on-scene within minutes, Bogatitus said.

He said the crash occurred about halfway through westbound U.S. 6 along the curves. The truck jumped up, went over the curb and hit the tree head on.

All three occupants, two men and a boy, were taken to the hospital, Bogatitus said.

A passenger had to be freed from the truck.

Spring Valley Police Department, 10/33 Ambulance and Peru Ambulance also responded.