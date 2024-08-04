More people to benefit from Rock Steady Boxing offered at Streator YMCA

Rock Steady Boxing has created opportunities for more people to benefit from the program in addition to those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Rock Steady Boxing has created opportunities for more people to benefit from the program in addition to those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Beginning this month, individuals diagnosed with atypical forms of Parkinson’s including; Corticobasal Ganglionic Degeneration, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, Dementia with Lewy Bodies, Multiple Systems Atrophy are eligible to enroll.

“We are very excited to expand eligibility for this evidence based program,” said Ken Beutke, YMCA Wellness Coordinator and assistant RSB coach. “Having experience with individuals with some of these diagnosis, I am confident they will find great benefit in participating, just like those who are diagnosed with Parkinsons.”

Enrollment for the next session of Rock Steady Boxing at the Streator Family YMCA now is open. The next session will be 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 6 to Aug. 29. The program continues to grow and is open to anyone who has Parkinson’s or any of the added diagnoses. The program is adapted for all athletes regardless of where they are in their journey. Beginning the program early is highly recommended. Athletes are also welcome to bring their support person as their cornersman, but it is not required.

Guests considering the program are welcome to come for a visit and observe a RSB session in progress. Call the YMCA at 815-672-2148 to schedule a visit.

Rock Steady Boxing is a unique form of physical exercise that attacks disease progression at its vulnerable neurological points. This non-contact, boxing-inspired fitness routine is proving to dramatically improve the ability of people with Parkinson’s and now atypical forms of Parkinson’s to live independent lives. No boxing experience is necessary and people of all ages are available to participate.

Athletes can register for Streator YMCA Rock Steady Boxing at https://www.streatorymca.org/rock-steady-boxing. For more information, contact Streator Family YMCA by calling or emailing wellness@streatorymca.org , or visiting https://www.streatorymca.org.