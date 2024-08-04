Mendota Area Christian Food Pantry celebrates grand opening with ribbon-cutting

The food pantry, located at 710 Sixth Ave. in Mendota, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Sunday attended by friends, family and public officials. (Maribeth Wilson)

In less than a year, the Mendota Area Christian Food Pantry was able to build a new center thanks to the generosity of the community.

The food pantry, located at 710 Sixth Ave. in Mendota, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Sunday attended by friends, family and public officials.

Sam Setchell, president and CEO of the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce, said it’s been amazing seeing all the people in the community – residents, business owners, everyone – being able to pull together just in the past year to make this happen.

“It’s such a needed space for some of our residents and it’s really heartwarming to see everyone come together to make it happen,” she said.

Executive Director Tracy Cooper said it took about five months researching a location, before realizing there wasn’t anything available and they were going to build.

The first letter asking for donations was sent June 27, 2023, and the pantry moved into the new building June 1, 2024, she said.

“I think the best feeling is that I don’t feel like it’s the food pantry’s building – it’s the community’s,” she said. “Because, they really did come together and build it.”

The pantry asked for $375,000 in donations before building began, Cooper said. The total bill was $480,000. She said there were add-ons needed, such as a generator and an underground drainage unit.

However, local companies such as Advanced Drainage System in Mendota donated all the underground plumbing for the drainage system, she said.

The donations from locals who have donated $1,000 or more have been commemorated in a tree mural that patrons will see as they walk into the pantry with the names of donors on leaves or birds.

The mural was crafted by Ellen Albertson, who grew up in La Moille, who has a shop in Madison, Wisconsin, called Makery Maven Co.

The Mendota Food Pantry is accepting donations. It is running low on cereal, children supplies, canned goods and personal hygiene products, Copper said.

For donation information visit www.macfp.net.

The pantry is open 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday to Friday. Distribution is 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and Friday only.