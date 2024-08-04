La Salle County crop and rainfall report: Farmers begin to prepare for fall

The summer crop and rainfall report, which features crop condition and rainfall updates from La Salle County farmers, is published regularly during the growing season.

This is the eighth and final report of the summer.

The following report covers July 22 through July 29 and is provided with assistance from the La Salle County Farm Bureau.

David Hall, Serena: We have come to the last report until after harvest. We again appreciate Shaw Media for publishing our reports and appreciate all those that read them! For the reporting week, we received 3.8 inches of rain from the combination of an isolated pop-up storm and from a broader rain event. Overall, we are fairly wet for the month of July, but it is amazing how fast the crops are utilizing the moisture. Fungicide applications will likely pay off if the hot and moist weather keeps up, since the fungicide inhibits disease growth that can cause yield loss and quality degradation. Area activities included second cutting of hay, catching weed escapes on field perimeters and mowing ditches. Planes are done applying fungicide in the area, and fall equipment is starting to come out of sheds to be gone over before harvest. Market prices for grains are still very low compared to the last couple years. Maybe there will be a rebound at harvest. Have a safe fall everyone!

Ken Beck, Mendota: Up here in the northwest part of La Salle County we have had 2.5 inches of rain. Fungicide was applied to the beans last week. Things are winding up here. I would say the dog days of summer and before we get ready for fall.

David Myer, Marseilles: My final crop report for summer 2024 leaves my area with great soil moisture heading into August but another 1 or 2 inches would sure help finish out the beans. I received 2.5 inches this past week so we are really blessed, but grain prices reflect that already so hopefully a late summer low prices have found a bottom and will rebound going into the fall. Corn and beans look very good and some of the later planted beans may see a fungicide application soon. Starting to get into the harvest equipment repair mode and finish cleaning out the 2023 grain stored on the farm. Stay safe and towards mid-September harvest will probably be going in some areas.

Bill Gray, Tonica/Lostant: Last week I received 1.9 inches of rain. The corn crop is looking good in my area. The ears continue to get larger as the kernel size increases. Not much we can do but wait for it to mature and get dry enough to harvest at this point. The soybean crop is able to take advantage of any summer rains yet as pods continue to fill and plants set more pods. Aerial application of fungicide continues to happen on some fields. I’ve started getting equipment ready for harvest and will soon begin mowing road ditches for the final time this year. The end of summer is here once again. As I write this, squirrel season is opening soon and before you know it, dove and deer season will be here. The days are beginning to shorten, and this is my last report until after harvest. Where has the summer gone? Have a great fall & be safe.

Ken Bernard, Grand Ridge: For the last crop report of the growing season, we received 0.8 inches of rain for the week. The spraying has come to an end, maybe a little touchup around field edges with the utility vehicles. These nice rains are doing wonders for the crops. As long as we can stay away from the bad storms, we will be good. Summer events now are cleaning out the grain bins which I wish was done long ago when it was cooler, and prices were higher. Cleaning up sprayers and side dress nitrogen applicator will be on the to do list. Along with getting fall equipment out and checking it over for harvest. Third crop hay will be ready in about two weeks, a little later than we would like but that is the way it ended up this year. Pastures are holding up nicely for the cattle with the rain that has been coming this summer. The Illinois State Fair is just around the corner, so the summer is over, and the schools will be starting soon. So, be careful of the kids walking and the school buses on the roadways. Been wonderful being a Crop Watcher again this year! After harvest we will give the wrap up for the year. Have a great and safe rest of your year.

Geoffrey Janssen, Rutland: The crops in my area are looking good, I have received 2.5 inches of rain since the last report. Some wind damage is still apparent. It will be interesting to see how harvest finishes up this fall. Fungicide application is wrapping up in corn, very little fungicide has been applied to soybeans. August is a very pivotal month for soybeans. Markets seem to think this crop is made. We will find out when the combines begin to roll this fall.

Rainfall (in inches):

David Hall 3.8

Ken Beck 2.5

David Myer 2.5

Bill Gray 1.9

Ken Bernard 0.8

Geoffrey Janssen 2.5