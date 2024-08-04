Free wind turbine tour set Aug. 9 in Mendota

The public is invited to a free wind turbine tour Friday, Aug. 9. (Earleen Hinton)

The public is invited to a free wind turbine tour Friday, Aug. 9.

Meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Mendota Civic Center, 1901 Tom Merwin Drive, and then those going on the tour will drive together to Leeward Renewable Energy, just outside of Mendota.

There are 20 spots available. Children must be 12 or older. Sign up by emailing abrew17er@gmail.com

Learn about the turbines, get a look inside the base (if no lightning). Visitors will be able to spend about 1 hour on the site. A return is expected by 11:30 a.m.

Wear close-toed shoes and a hard hat will be provided.

The tour is a partnership project between Reimagine Mendota, Mendota Chamber of Commerce and Leeward Renewable Energy.