Christmas 4 Kids La Salle County will host a fundraiser 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Jamie’s Outpost Parlor, 602 Clark St., Utica.

The event will have silent auctions, raffles and food and drink for sale. Wreckin’ Dixie will perform from 2 to 6 p.m.

Christmas 4 Kids works to give kids in need something they may not have at Christmas time, whether it be warm clothes, mittens or gloves and shoes or boots, as well as a couple toys.