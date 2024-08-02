Streator crash closes stretch of Route 18

A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning closed a stretch of Route 18 west of Streator near Kangley Road.

Information has not been released on the extent of injuries from the crash that occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday but an OSF Life Flight medical helicopter was requested.

Reading Fire Department, the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office were among the agencies that responded to the crash.

Shaw Local News Network will release more information as it becomes available.