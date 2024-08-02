Princeton library commemorates new donor recognition wall

Princeton Public Library board members (from left) Jerry Thompson, president Tony Bonucci, director Julie Wayland, Jan English, secretary Lani Swinford, Lauren Smith and son Eli pose next to the new donor recognition wall Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at the Princeton Public Library. The Princeton Public Library Board of Trustees and staff are celebrating 17 years at the Peru Street location. (Scott Anderson)

The Princeton Public Library installed a new donor recognition wall, commemorating it Thursday.

The Princeton Public Library Board of Trustees and staff celebrated 17 years at the Peru Street location.

The occasion provided the perfect opportunity for the library to publicly announce the installation of its new donor recognition wall. The new structure highlights the most generous, one-time donations the library has received since the opening. Initially, the library opened the Americans with Disabilities Act compliant facility on Aug. 1, 2017. The upgrade was primarily funded through the generosity of the community. These donors are prominently displayed throughout the building.