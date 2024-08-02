IVCC to host FAFSA workshops

If FAFSA – the federal financial aid application – seems overwhelming and confusing, Illinois Valley Community College has scheduled two free FAFSA Completion workshops next week to help. (Scott Anderson)

If FAFSA – the federal financial aid application – seems overwhelming and confusing, Illinois Valley Community College has scheduled two free FAFSA Completion workshops next week to help.

Participants might walk away with peace of mind and - as an added perk – gift cards. College financial aid advisers will be available on Tuesday, Aug. 6, in Oglesby and Wednesday, Aug. 7, in Ottawa to help complete the application and answer questions.

Tuesday’s session will meet in the Academic Support Center (A-201) on the main campus and Wednesday’s session will meet in the Ottawa Center computer lab. Both three-hour sessions start at 4 p.m.

“Our team is here to guide you through each step, answer your questions, and ensure you get the assistance you need,” said Isamar Taylor, IVCC’s director of Financial Aid in a news release. “We realize the form can seem overwhelming at first, and we can assist with filling out the application accurately and ensuring you don’t miss any important sections.”

Colleges and universities use the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to determine eligibility for financial aid, such as grants, scholarships, work-study funds and loans.

Many students are unsure if they qualify for aid, and the advisers can help clarify the requirements and guide participants through eligibility criteria. Advisers will also remind filers about key dates in the process, since missed deadlines can impact the aid received.

“We’ll help you stay on track! We’re here to support you,” Taylor said.

Participants should bring the Federal Student Aid ID they’ve established after creating an account on https://studentaid.gov, as well as a copy of 2022 federal income tax forms for all contributors who provide financial information on the FAFSA form, including the student, parent(s) and spouse. Filling out the online form usually takes less than 1 hour. Refreshments will be served during the sessions and $50 gift cards to the campus bookstore will be awarded while supplies last. Call the Financial Aid office at 815-224-0438 for more information.