Find the foxes hidden in downtown Ottawa

Illustrations of Prairie Fox Book’s Felix the Fox are hidden among many downtown Ottawa shops and the bookstore invites shoppers to find all 13.

A map of the participating businesses — Prairie Fox, Goblin Gaming, Ottawa Bakery, Hey Sweetie, Annette Barr Photography Studio, Farmer’s Insurance — Robert Hasty, Ottawa YMCA, Open Space Art Gallery, Reddick Public Library, Ottawa Visitors Center, Reddick Mansio, Lone Buffalo Restaurant, and A Mess of Things — is available at the book store, 719 La Salle St.

When you find the illustration of a fox wearing a blue and yellow backpack, get a signature at each business, except Annette Barr Photography. The photography studio’s fox is located in the window and a signature is not necessary. Business hours vary, so check hours before you visit. Maps are to be turned in by Thursday, Aug. 15, for a chance to win prizes.

