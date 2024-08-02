August 02, 2024
Blood drive set Aug. 26 in McNabb

Methodist Churches to host drive

By Shaw Local News Network
The Methodist Churches will host a Red Cross Community Blood Drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Goldasich Hall in the McNabb Fire Department, 391 N. Route 89, south of McNabb. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The Methodist Churches will host a Red Cross Community Blood Drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Goldasich Hall in the McNabb Fire Department, 391 N. Route 89, south of McNabb.

Participation offers a chance for repeat and first-time donors to help others in need, with their donation of blood. All blood types save lives. Donors will receive a $20 Amazon gift card by email following the event.

For appointments, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors may also sign up and pre-register on line using RapidPass at redcrossblood.org

