St. Matthews advances to Park District Fastpitch League championship

St. Matthews is in the driver’s seat in the first year of the Princeton Park District Fastpitch League tournament.

On Tuesday, St. Matthews, the No. 2 seed, defeated No. 4 People’s Church 5-2 to advance to the championship game with a 2-0 record.

In the nightcap, No. 1 Malden Methodist knocked out No. 3 First United Methodist 12-2 in an elimination game.

The tournament will continue on Friday with People’s Church and Malden Methodist meeting in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Their winner will advance to the championship game on Tuesday, Aug. 6 needing to defeat St. Matthews twice in the double-elimination tournament.

In the first-round of games on Friday, July 26, People Church upset the top-seeded Malden Methodist 7-2 behind pitcher Katie Bates and St. Matthews topped First United Methodist 21-6.

This is the first year for the Park District Fastpitch League which took over the former long-running Princeton Fastpitch Church League. Malden Methodist won the final Church League championship last year.