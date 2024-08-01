Covered Bridge Barbershop Chorus of Princeton donate $350 to Second Story Teen Center

Covered Bridge Barbershop Chorus of Princeton donated $350 for the new building project of Second Story Teen Center. Gathered at the check presentation were (from left) Dominic Schillaci, volunteer; Scott Blakeley, barbershop member and director; Jeff VanAutreve, co-owner and Asriella Jameson, program director of Second Story. (Scott Anderson)

Covered Bridge Barbershop Chorus of Princeton donated $350 for the new building project of Second Story Teen Center.

The new 6,000 square foot building is being constructed at 125 S. Main St.

Second Story Teen a nonprofit organization servicing Bureau County as a teen drop-in center for youth sixth through 12th grades from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday.

On average 170 youths per week or just more than 8,000 youths were served in 2023. Each youth is served free meals and have the opportunity to visit with their friends and enjoy many various games. Throughout the year motivational speakers will visit. A food and clothing pantry is available to all youths. Two post secondary scholarship funds are available to teens seeking post-secondary education at colleges or trade schooling. For more information call 815-303-4111.