August 01, 2024
Covered Bridge Barbershop Chorus of Princeton donate $350 to Second Story Teen Center

Teen center building new facility

By Shaw Local News Network
Covered Bridge Barbershop Chorus of Princeton has donated $350.00 to the Second Story Teen Center on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the new building in Princeton. Gathered at the check presentation were (from left) Dominic Schillaci, volunteer; Scott Blakeley, barbershop member and director; Jeff VanAutreve, co-ownera and Asriella Jameson, Program Director of Second Story. Second Teen Second Story Teen Center is a nonprofit 501(c)3 free organization servicing Bureau County as a teen drop in center for two nights per week for youngsters grades 6-12. The center is open Tuesday's from 4p.m.-8p.m. and Friday's 6:30p.m.-11:00 p.m. On average 170 youths per week or just over 8000 youths were served in 2023. Each youth is served free meals and have the opportunity to visit with their friends and enjoy many various games. Through out the year motivational speakers will visit that helps students learn. A food and clothing pantry are available to all youths. Two post secondary scholarship funds are available to teens seeking post-secondary education at colleges or trade schooling. Construction has begun on a new 6,000 square foot building, located at 125 N. Main St. will increase the capacity for providing numerous educational, mentorship, health, nutritional and social programs for Bureau County youth in sixth through 12th grades. Second Story is funded solely on private donations and the building committee is seeking financial and in-kind donations to invest in the future of the youth of Bureau County and their communities.

Covered Bridge Barbershop Chorus of Princeton donated $350 for the new building project of Second Story Teen Center. Gathered at the check presentation were (from left) Dominic Schillaci, volunteer; Scott Blakeley, barbershop member and director; Jeff VanAutreve, co-owner and Asriella Jameson, program director of Second Story. (Scott Anderson)

The new 6,000 square foot building is being constructed at 125 S. Main St.

Second Story Teen a nonprofit organization servicing Bureau County as a teen drop-in center for youth sixth through 12th grades from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday.

On average 170 youths per week or just more than 8,000 youths were served in 2023. Each youth is served free meals and have the opportunity to visit with their friends and enjoy many various games. Throughout the year motivational speakers will visit. A food and clothing pantry is available to all youths. Two post secondary scholarship funds are available to teens seeking post-secondary education at colleges or trade schooling. For more information call 815-303-4111.

