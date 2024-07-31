Spaghetti dinner to benefit Meals on Wheels set Aug. 8 in Oglesby

The Voluntary Action Center of La Salle, Putnam and Bureau Counties is hosting its 17th annual spaghetti dinner and bake sale fundraiser to benefit Meals on Wheels on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Oglesby Elks Club. (Shaw Media)

The Voluntary Action Center of La Salle, Putnam and Bureau Counties is hosting its 17th annual spaghetti dinner and bake sale fundraiser to benefit Meals on Wheels on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Oglesby Elks Club.

The meal will be 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost is $12, with dine-in or carryout options. Children 5 and younger eat free. Dinner includes spaghetti, salad, bread/butter, dessert and a drink (drink for dine-in only).

There will be door prizes, entertainment, a 50/50 and raffle baskets at the dinner. Tickets are available at the door or by calling 815-883-3630. The Oglesby Elks Club is located 800 E. Walnut St.