Princeton Elementary to host school, sports physicals clinic

The Princeton Elementary District is hosting a walk-in school and sports physical clinic 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Logan Junior High School, 302 W. Central Ave.

Cost is $35 for a school physical, conducted by Kendra Poole, FNP Collective Family Health. There is no cost for sports physicals.

Kindergarten through sixth grade required immunizations are not available on-site.

Enter through the west doors on Mercer Street.

Questions can be directed to Pat Lebahn at plebahn@pes115.org for Douglas and Lincoln schools, and Hallie Monroe at hmonroe@pes115.org for Jefferson and Logan schools.