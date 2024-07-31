Main Street Station in Mendota to close Aug. 24, after 35 years of business

Main Street Station Bar and Grill in Mendota announced Monday its final day of business will be Saturday, Aug. 24.

The bar and restaurant at 714 Main St. in the city’s downtown is closing after 35 years of business. It still is listed for sale, owners Tex and Joanne McNally said in a statement. The duo said they are looking forward to traveling and enjoy time with family.

“A lot of thought has been put into this decision and it was not an easy choice to make,” the owners said. “We have been blessed with the most amazing customers and friendships. Words can’t describe how thankful we are for all of you and all of our employees.”

The restaurant and bar, with an asking price of $395,000, are profitable and serve a full traditional American menu, according to the listing. There are four upstairs apartments. The restaurant and bar and four apartments were completely remodeled in 2011, the listing said. The current owners can provide training. If interested, contact Janko Realty and Development for more information about the property at 815-223-3875.

