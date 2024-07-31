City of La Salle Foundation to host community projects for 815 Day

The City of La Salle Foundation will host its inaugural community-wide Day of Service on Thursday, Aug. 15, for 815 Day. (Scott Anderson)

The City of La Salle Foundation will host its inaugural community-wide Day of Service on Thursday, Aug. 15, for 815 Day.

This event invites community members to participate in service projects around La Salle, including a park cleanup hosted by the foundation at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at St. Mary’s Park in La Salle.

No experience or materials are required to participate, though donations are welcome. The foundation invites teams from businesses, nonprofits and individuals to join in creating positive change in the community, according to a news release from the foundation.

Days of Service are vital for community unity, and there are hopes that 815 Day will become an annual tradition, encouraging both adults and kids to improve the La Salle community, said the foundation’s founder, Dani Piland, in the release.

Foundation co-chair Peyton Lamps asks people to RSVP on Facebook to anticipate turnout, increase participation and effectively deploy cleanup groups, according to the release.

For individuals unable to attend organized cleanup projects but still wanting to participate in 815 Day, they can send photos of their service project to the foundation’s Facebook page for the group to share, according to the release.

The foundation’s Facebook can be found at facebook.com/cityoflasallefoundation/. The foundation is a nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with the city of La Salle government.

For questions, to make a donation or to get involved, email Piland at cityoflasallefoundation@gmail.com.