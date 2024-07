A group of Western Illinois University Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity brothers and their spouses had a reunion Saturday, July 27, at the Ottawa Drinkin’ with Lincoln Fest in Washington Square. The guys pose for a photo with Abe Lincoln. (Photo provided by Dan Eilts)

There were 53 brothers and spouses from eight states - Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Wisconsin and Washington in attendance. For several, it was the first time they had seen each other in almost 50 years.