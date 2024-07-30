Tiskilwa Historical Society to give away trophies to high school alumni

Numerous trophies and plaques will be given away on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2 and 3, at Tiskilwa’s Gallery on Galena. (Photo provided by Cecille Gerber)

The Tiskilwa Historical Society is inviting Tiskilwa High School alumni to stop by the Gallery on Galena during special opening hours of noon to 3 p.m. on Friday or Saturday, Aug. 2 or 3, to pick up trophies for their man-cave or she-shed.

Alumni may have a friend claim trophies for them.

Both of Tiskilwa’s museums will have extended hours over the weekend. Museum on Main will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday to accommodate the “Classic Rides” display on the west lawn as well as viewing of the “Memories from the Past” Tiskilwa baseball teams in the early 1900s. The Gallery on Galena will open its doors from noon to 3 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

The trophies and plaques from Tiskilwa’s glory days in sports and music were donated by Kelly Johnson and Kenny Fisher when Kelly’s Place closed last fall. Almost 200 keepsakes from Tiskilwa High School came into the possession of the historical society. At the Museum on Main, more than 100 awards take up one-fourth of Gallery 2, and Mayor Michael Murray requested several plaques to display in the village office as well.

The society staged giveaway events last December on three consecutive Saturdays. Nevertheless, there are still a few dozen trophies and plaques remaining. Arranged on tables in front of the Gallery on Galena (550 N. Galena), they will be yours for the taking: just sign a sheet with your name, class year and a brief description of the award.