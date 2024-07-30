Papa John’s coming soon to Peru

Signs indicate a Papa John's store is opening soon in Peru next to Dunkin' Donuts. (Maribeth Wilson)

Papa John’s signs were hung at the empty storefront next to Dunkin’ Donuts on Shooting Park Road in Peru, signaling the national pizza chain is opening a new location soon in Peru.

There are 81 Papa John’s locations in Illinois, but just one other one in La Salle County. That store is located in Ottawa.

A sign indicates the store is hiring.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com .