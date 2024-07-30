Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group to meet Aug. 5 in Utica

The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will host its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Utica Fire Station on Route 178, just south of the Casey’s. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will host its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Utica Fire Station on Route 178, just south of the Casey’s.

Presentations will be given by representatives from three YMCAs in the area on their Rock Steady Boxing Programs: Ottawa Mary Levy, Peru Rachel Dawson Hince and Streator Ken Beutke.

Spouses, caregivers, family and friends are welcome to attend. For information call Sue at 815-434-7114. Parking and entry is in the back. There will not be a September meeting because of Labor Day.