The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will host its Page Turner’s monthly book club meeting 6 p.m. Thursday Aug. 8.

This month’s read is “West With Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge. Join the group and share your thoughts on the book for this month. This meeting is free to attend, and open to all.