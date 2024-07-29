Princeton library to host antique appraisal program

The Princeton Public Library is partnering with the Bureau County History Center to provide an antique appraisal program 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, called “Listen to your Heirlooms, Your Family’s Treasures Have More to Say than Meets the Eye.” (Shaw File photo)

Call 815-875-1331 or stop by the circulation desk at the library to reserve a spot and receive paperwork for the appraisal. Appraisals are limited to one per person (one per family) and is limited to 20 appraisals total for the day. Drop offs for appraisals will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. You must be registered to receive an appraisal. No walk ins will be accepted. Items that will not be appraised include stamps, coins, fine jewelry, gemstones, firearms, weapons, furs or taxidermy. The program following the appraisals will start at 1 p.m. and will include some items from presenter, Carolyn Law. This program is free and all are welcome to attend.