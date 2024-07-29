Mosaics of steel mill, courthouse to be on display at Agricultural Museum in Hennepin

John “Junior” Washington created an 8 foot long mosaic of the J&L steel mill and Putnam County Court House using colored soybeans inserted in wire mesh. (Photo provided by Sidney Whitaker)

John “Junior” Washington created an 8 foot long mosaic of the J&L steel mill and Putnam County Courthouse using colored soybeans inserted in wire mesh.

Washington, a Putnam County deputy sheriff, worked at the steel mill as soon as it was built and was credited by J&L with nicknaming the mill “Big Blue.”

Victor Sulmonetti displayed the mosaic in Vic’s Tap in Hennepin. Vic’s wife Emagene donated the mosaic to the Putnam County Historical Society after she retired. The Historical Society has refurbished the mosaic and mounted it for display at the Agricultural Museum, 501 Old Highway 26, where it can be seen between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, during the Historical Society Open House in Hennepin.

