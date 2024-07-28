State Rep. Fritts to make visits to Mendota, Earlville

State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, announced his 2024 Summer Tour events for August, including stops in Earlville and Mendota. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

The tour consists of traveling office hours and coffee and conversation events from June 5 to Aug. 30. Coffee and conversation events will be held at locally-owned coffee shops and restaurants.

Fritts will host a coffee and conversation session 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Ziggie’s Family Restaurant, 1212 First Ave., Mendota.

The state representative will host traveling office hours from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Earlville city building, 210 Railroad St.