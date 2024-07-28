July 28, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

State Rep. Fritts to make visits to Mendota, Earlville

Tour consists of office hours, coffee and conversation sessions

By Shaw Local News Network
State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, speaks on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at Northbrook Elementary School about the district's new solar project.

State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, announced his 2024 Summer Tour events for August, including stops in Earlville and Mendota. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, announced his 2024 Summer Tour events for August, including stops in Earlville and Mendota.

The tour consists of traveling office hours and coffee and conversation events from June 5 to Aug. 30. Coffee and conversation events will be held at locally-owned coffee shops and restaurants.

Fritts will host a coffee and conversation session 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Ziggie’s Family Restaurant, 1212 First Ave., Mendota.

The state representative will host traveling office hours from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Earlville city building, 210 Railroad St.

To view the full Summer Tour schedule, go to RepFritts.com/SummerTour.

Have a Question about this article?