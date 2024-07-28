July 28, 2024
Stage 212 in La Salle to host 'A Visit with Corrie ten Boom'

Impersonator to portray Dutch watchmaker, writer

By Shaw Local News Network
The show will feature impersonator Gayle Haas, who will portray Dutch watchmaker and Christian writer Cornelia Arnolda Johanna “Corrie” ten Boom. (Photo provided by Gayle Haas)

Stage 212 brings a unique cultural event to the Illinois Valley with “A Visit with Corrie ten Boom.”

The show will feature impersonator Gayle Haas, who will portray Dutch watchmaker and Christian writer Cornelia Arnolda Johanna “Corrie” ten Boom. Corrie ten Boom was most known for her efforts in aiding the Jewish community during the Holocaust, and the show relates stories of her experiences during World War II.

The one-time performance will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the theater, 700 First St. in La Salle. Tickets will be available to the general public for $15 beginning Aug. 1, and may be purchased by visiting the box office 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.

