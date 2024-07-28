Dave Carey Memorial Fund contributes to Utica Little League

Friends and family of Dave Carey along with players and coaches from the Utica Little League gather for a photo to celebrate the Dave Carey Memorial Fund's continued support of the league. (Photo provided by Bill Zens)

The Dave Carey Memorial Fund is announced its continued support of the Utica Little League, marking the second year in a row of substantial contributions.

This year’s donation will enable more than 40 youth players to participate in Little League, ensuring financial barriers do not stand in the way of young athletes enjoying and benefiting.

The Dave Carey Memorial Fund was established to honor the legacy of Dave Carey, a dedicated community member and avid supporter of youth sports. The fund aims to uphold his passion for fostering youth development through sports by providing resources and opportunities for young athletes in the Utica area.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Utica Little League,” said Andy Skoog, spokesperson for the Dave Carey Memorial Fund. “Dave believed deeply in the power of sports to build character, teach teamwork and bring communities together. We are proud to have helped more than 40 children experience the joys and benefits of Little League this year.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the Dave Carey Memorial Fund,” said Bill Zens, president of the Utica Little League. “Their continued support has allowed us to welcome new players and ensures that every child who wants to play has the opportunity to do so. It’s a wonderful tribute to Dave Carey’s legacy and a tremendous benefit to our community.”

