A man died Saturday afternoon after falling from a ledge at Illinois Canyon in Starved Rock State Park.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire confirmed the death but he said the fall at about 4:30 p.m. still is under investigation. Initial reports are the man fell about 40 feet.

Further details will be released as they become available.