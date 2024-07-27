Horizon House opens ‘hub’ in downtown La Salle

Horizon House of Illinois Valley cuts a ceremonial ribbon with the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and city of La Salle for the opening of its hub at 110 Marquette St. in La Salle. (Derek Barichello)

As Horizon House of Illinois Valley looks to integrate more of its programs into the community, the agency is excited to open a new location in the heart of it.

Horizon House on Thursday afternoon celebrated the opening of its new hub at 105 Marquette St. in downtown La Salle with a ribbon-cutting coordinated by the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. The hub opened July 17.

The hub serves as the home of the day services program Monday through Friday with a total of about 50 clients moving in and out of the facility.

Horizon House is a nonprofit organization that provides services and support to people with disabilities and their families. Day services, in particular, are designed to provide purposeful and meaningful activities. The activities are designed to enhance a client’s skills. Horizon seeks to provide opportunities that help clients discover their interests, preferences, hopes and dreams.

Horizon House is looking for volunteer and employment opportunities for its clients within the community. So far, Horizon House clients have volunteered at the Illinois Valley Food Pantry, the Hall Township Food Pantry in Spring Valley and Mendota Area Seniors Services, among others.

“We’re always looking for more opportunities,” said Michelle Rich, CEO of Horizon House. “Being downtown, there are so many businesses within walking distance. We’ve had businesses already come in and out to check us out and welcome us.”

The hub also will serve as a meeting location for Horizon House. It is spacious, with a variety of rooms designed for conferences, activities such as video games and relaxation time. The facility was designed to feel more like the living room of a home, so clients feel comfortable, Rich said.

Horizon House was pleased with its partnership with the city of La Salle. With the agency’s location next to a city alleyway, the city painted a crosswalk from a ramped area connecting sidewalks, and Illinois Valley Community College created a fence to direct clients from the door to the crosswalk.

“We’re very excited to be here,” Rich said. “It expands on our mission.”

Horizon House still has its location at 2000 Plank Road, Peru.

Have an opportunity to share?

Call the Horizon House of Illinois Valley at 815-223-4488 to ask about providing a volunteer or employment opportunity. Go to horizonhouseperu.org to find more information about Horizon House and its programs.