Ottawa’s Polancic pork tenderloins go national

You soon may be able to find an Illinois Valley staple anywhere in the country.

“We are proud to announce that we have officially partnered with U.S. Foods to distribute our famous ‘jumbo’ pork tenderloins,” Polancic’s Meat Market & Tenderloins in Ottawa posted to its Facebook page. “If your restaurant, grocery store or business gets any product from U.S. Foods, talk to your sales rep about ordering our tasty tenderloins from the Streator, IL, 3K division.

“The movement for porky’s across America continues!”

The popular breaded pork tenderloin is a patented recipe produced and packaged in-house at Polancic’s store, 412 W. Norris Drive, Ottawa.

