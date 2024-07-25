DePue racing community rallies around the Brett Jebwabny family

The DePue boat racing community is rallying around the family of Brett Jebwabny, 15, shown here with his prized catch, who was injured in a serious accident on July 9. There will be a 50-50 raffle held throughout the weekend. A gofundme account has also been set up for the family. (Photo provided by the Jebwabny family)

The DePue boat racing community is tight knit.

When some one in the family hurts, they all hurt.

The racing community is rallying around the family of Brett Jebwabny, 15, who was severely injured by a freak accident involving a power washer at his home on July 9. He received life-saving treatment locally and was taken to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee, where he was put in a medically induced coma.

He is the son of Tyler and Nicole Jebwabny of Appleton, Wisc. Tyler is a big Packers fan and Brett was named after his favorite quarterback, Brett Farve.

Brett’s uncle, J.P. Jebwabny, races in boat W-88, and his grandfather, Ricky Jebwabny, is well known in the pits.

There will be a 50/50 raffle held during this weekend’s boat races in DePue to help the Jebwabnys with their expenses during their stay in Milwaukee with their son.

There also is a gofundme account for the family which has raised more than $82,000.

Most of all, the family ask for all their friends and those in the racing community to continue to pray for Brett.

Tyler Jebwabny said the Village of DePue, the Men’s Club, and the US Title Series have been a part of their families lives through boat racing since the early 1980s and are most appreciative of their kindness and support.

“DePue has become a regular visit for many of us every July. These visits have allowed us to make life long friends and many who are true family, ‘the boat facing family,’” he said. “Their act of kindness means the world to Nicole, myself, and the rest of our family. As Brett continues his fight it is humbling to know the support of others is out there. There truly is more good than bad in this world. We can not thank you all enough for your thoughts prayers and generosity.”

Wendy Bosnich of Props Racing Team said DePue takes care of its own.

“As a racing community any member is family. It is our nature to come together to help when someone is in need,” she said. “Even though Brett isn’t a racer, he and his family are our family. We will do whatever we can to help.”

Bosnich will have tickets available during the boat races. The tickets are $5 each of $20 for five. The drawing will be held on Sunday, July 28.