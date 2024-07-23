Tiskilwa names 2024 Citizens of the Year

After soliciting nominations from the community, the Tiskilwa Village Board has named Scott and Sondra Owens as 2024 Citizens of the Year. (Photo provided by Cecille Gerber)

The Village of Tiskilwa is announced the 2024 Citizens of the Year, Sondra and Scott Owens.

This award is given to individuals who enhance life in the community through their outstanding volunteer commitments, unique achievements, positive values and exceptional personal qualities.

Sondra and Scott Owens, who have been an active part of the Tiskilwa community for many years, will be featured in the 2024 Pow Wow Days parade, which kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

The Owenses have often found time in their schedules to accomplish landscaping projects that improve the appearance of the village. Earlier this year, they were a major force in organizing a joint effort with other dedicated groups and individuals to enhance the north entrance of the village welcome sign north of the Gallery on Galena. This project included planting a memorial tree as well as running electrical wire to illuminate the sign, tree and a memorial boulder they had installed there two years earlier. In addition, since 2012 they have helped to maintain and enhance the Indian Rock Garden at the Museum on Main.

During the past 15 years, Sondra and Scott Owens have been the instrumental in continuing the Tiskilwa High School Alumni Association with their dependability, integrity, cooperation and enthusiasm. The THS alumni banquet has been an outstanding event during Pow Wow Days weekend, annually hosting more than 150 alumni and guests. To ensure the tradition continues, they also have organized a rotating committee of THS alumni to assist with various tasks.

"We congratulate and thank Sondra and Scott for their dedication to this wonderful village, and we are very grateful for their sacrifice to ensure our village remains The Gem of the Valley," said Mayor Michael Murray.












