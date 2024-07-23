Serena Lions Club welcomes new officers and plans upcoming events

Serena Lions Club member Ed Dye was presented a Quilt of Valor from the Illinois Valley Quilt of Valor group at the Lions Club meeting on July 18. (Provided by Jean McNelis)

Dick Bark, former District Governor, installed new officers at the Serena Lions Club meeting on July 18.

The Serena Lions are preparing to serve dinner to 60 campers and counselors at Camp Lions near Hudson, Illinois. This marks their third year providing a meal to hearing-impaired campers.

Tanner Faivre and Paisley Twait, the two Lions Club scholarship winners, spoke about their plans for college and endeavors, according to a news release from Serena Lions Club.

Tanner Faivre (left) and Paisley Twait, Serena Lions Club's two scholarship winners, spoke about their college plans and future endeavors at the Lions Club meeting on July 18. (Provided by Jean McNelis)

The club plans to host a meal at Serena High School to showcase their community involvement and the significance of being a Lions Club member, according to the release.

Serena Lions will host a joint meeting and dinner with Earlville and Leland Lions Clubs on Sept. 19 at the Leland Lions Club shelter.

The club’s next meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Serena Fire Department, 2286 U.S. Route 52. The club meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the fire department.