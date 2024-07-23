Putnam County library to offer air-quality sensors

The Putnam County Public Library District has the opportunity to install air quality sensors from Purple Air at each branch location.
The library needs the community to vote. Go to: https://community.purpleair.com/t/june-july-2024-poll/9188 to vote for “Putnam County Library.” In order to vote, an account will need to be set up, which is free and easy.
Purple Air is a real-time air monitoring sensor. The data can be accessed 24/7 through their website and is used by community members as well as scientists to monitor air quality. For more information, call the Library at 815-339-2038.