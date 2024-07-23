Ottawa’s Lucas Farabaugh plays well for Team Great Britain at WBSC European Championships

Ottawa's Lucas Farabaugh recently played for Team Great Britain at the 18U World Baseball Softball Confederation European Championships at Armin Wolf Stadium in Regensburg, Germany. (Lucy Allen)

Ottawa High School junior Lucas Farabaugh recently played for Team Great Britian at the 18U World Baseball Softball Confederation European Championships at Armin Wolf Stadium in Regensburg, Germany.

Farabaugh was the primary catcher for Great Britain in the tournament and batted 1 for 6 while drawing four walks. He helped Great Britain to a fourth-place finish, its highest ever at the wood-bat event in the age group.

Great Britain came into the tournament ranked 18th in the world.

Great Britain picked up wins over Czechia (4-2), Sweden (10-0) and France (11-4) to reach the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Italy (4-3) in extra innings and then the Netherlands (5-3) in the third-place game.

Farabaugh, who played outstanding defensively behind the plate throughout the tournament, including throwing out a pair of would-be base stealers, and also saw some time at third base, earned All-Interstate 8 Conference honors for the Pirates this past spring as a sophomore.