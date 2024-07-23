College signing: Seneca’s Casey Clennon chooses IVCC baseball

Seneca’s Casey Clennon has signed to continue his education at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby and his baseball career at the NJCAA level with the Eagles. Pictured here is Clennon, a slugger for the Fighting Irish and a unanimous first-team member of the 2024 Times All-Area Baseball Team, at his signing ceremony. From the left are: front row - Brandon Clennon, Casey Clennon, Jacey Clennon; back row - Seneca AD Ted O’Boyle AD, IVCC baseball coach Nick Harsted and Seneca baseball coach Tim Brungard. (Photo provided by Seneca High School)