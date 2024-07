Dave’s Traveling World of Reptiles will visit the Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center for two shows Sunday, Aug. 4. (Derek Barichello)

The first show will be at 11:30 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m. The first to arrive and check in at the front desk will be the first to receive a ticket for a seat once doors open. The free program will feature live animals and animal education.