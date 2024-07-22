Putnam County library district releases August 2024 schedule

The Putnam County Library District has a number of activities planned throughout its many branches in August 2024. Go to https://putnamcountylibrary.org/ for more information. (PCR photo)

The Putnam County Library District has a number of activities planned throughout its many branches in August 2024. For information, visit putnamcountylibrary.org.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

Aug. 12-16: Cricut MakerSpace. Come in to learn how to use the Cricut Maker on select Thursdays and Fridays. Crafty adults and teens welcome. All day event. Call ahead. This month is Glittered Wine Glasses.

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21: Putnam County Book Club. Join the library and share your ideas. Choose books together and look forward to completing a list for the next year. Looking forward to sharing an enthusiasm for books. Follow the club on Facebook.

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22: From Garden to Table; Crafting Fresh Salsa. Susan Glassman from the University of Illinois Extension Office. Sign up at the library.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6: STEM Challenge: Be Sun Safe. What does it take to shield oneself from the harmful rays of the sun yet still enjoy summertime? In this fun, hands-on, activity, youth ages six and up, will experiment with a variety of materials using solar-sensitive beads to test how well each material shields against the sun. After experimenting, participants may use their beads to create a Sun Safe armband.

10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9: End of summer at the park. Treats, games and prizes

11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15: Solar Art Workshop. Create one-of-a-kind art using ultra-violet sensitive paper, the Sun’s power, nature, and imagination in this workshop especially for youth and teens.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays in August: Activities with Katherine Girone from the University of Illinois Extension Office will offer activities. Sign up at the library. All ages are welcome.

1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 and Monday, Aug. 26: Book Discussion Group. No assigned book to read. Group directed. Instead, share your insights, opinions and views. Make recommendations.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3: Books and Brunch. Food, Books, and Friends

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Saturday, Aug. 3: DIY Bubbles that don’t pop! for children.

Tuesday, Aug. 20: Make ice cream during library hours.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3: Make Slushes

5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7: Kids Bingo Night with prizes, drinks and snacks.

Standard, 128 First St.

12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8: Historical Presenter Michelle Gibbons will take you into the life and mind of the comic genius, Robin Williams. Gibbons will discuss William’s famous works, movies, TV shows and success: his struggles and achievements; as well as the impact he made on others during and after his life. Gibbons will explain how an alien from outer space named Mork became a larger-than-life legend on earth.