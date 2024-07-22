Little League Baseball: Streator 12s wrap up pool play with 3-0 record

At Rochelle on Sunday, the Streator 12-Year-Old All-Stars finished pool play 3-0 and secured the No. 3 seed in the Little League Illinois Major Division State Tournament with a 13-3 victory over Archer Manor.

The Streator 12s move on to elimination bracket play with a late Monday night game in Sterling against the Elmhurst 12-Year-Old All-Stars, with the winner advancing to Tuesday’s semifinals and the loser eliminated.

Braydon Vickers singled, tripled and drove home four runs for Streator in Sunday’s triumph. Joey Studnicki and Zerek Sibert added two RBIs apiece for Streator in support of starting pitcher Zae Moton (1 2/3 IP, 2 ER, 5 K) and reliever Brody Daugherity (2 1/3 IP, 0 ER, 2 K).