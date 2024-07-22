Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties names Scholtes as new director

Funds from the ReStore in Peru also help us to continue and grow builds, repairs and community service programs. (Provided)

Jon J. Scholtes was named executive director of Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties.

A longtime resident of the greater Illinois Valley area, Scholtes has begun working in his new role and he said he is excited about his future in the position. As new executive director, Scholtes will lead efforts to further realize Habitat for Humanity’s mission to “put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.”

In addition to his previous work for local elected officials at the federal and state levels, Scholtes brings experience in private-sector advocacy and business development.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be working with such a driven affiliate and an organization with ideals I strive to follow in my own life,” Scholtes said in a news release.

As a Habitat affiliate, the Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties recognizes the needs of the three-county service area and providing home ownership opportunities, which could include: housing construction, homeowner repairs, community involvement, fundraising, building site selection, partner family selection and support, mortgage servicing and provide advocacy for safe and affordable homes in the affiliate community. The affiliate has been involved in numerous homeowner repairs projects and completed more than a dozen new Habitat for Humanity home builds. These homes are built or repaired with the help of partners and volunteers in the community. Funds from the ReStore also help us to continue and grow builds, repairs and community service programs.