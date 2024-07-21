Streator 12-Year-Old All-Stars start off 2-0 at state tournament

Members of the Streator 12-Year-Old All-Stars pose with their District 20 championship banner after defeating Ottawa American 5-0 on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at Washington Park in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

At Ogle and Whiteside counties on Saturday, the Streator 12-Year-Old All-Stars started off the Illinois Major Division State Tournament with a pair of victories, setting themselves up nicely heading into Sunday’s final day of pool play and the start of bracket play Monday at field in Rochelle, Rock Falls and Sterling.

Streator opened with an 11-1, four-inning victory over the Warren-Park All-Stars. Standouts included Joey Studnicki (double, RBI) and Marshall Volkman (single, two RBIs) at the plate, as well as Braydon Vickers (3 IP, 0 R, 6 K) on the mound.

Streator’s 12s followed that up with a 4-2 triumph over EastSide Little League, making the District 20 champions 2-0 heading into Sunday’s action.