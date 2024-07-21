Reddick library in Ottawa to host foam party July 27 to conclude Summer Reading Program

Reddick Public Library in Ottawa is hosting a foam party 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27.

To celebrate the completion of the summer reading program, the party for children of all ages will be outdoors on the Washington Street side of the library, weather permitting. For Summer Reading participants, turn in reading logs by 5 p.m. to claim a free book.

The library, 1010 Canal St., will host additional activities the week of July 22. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, July 22: Messy Monday, preschool through first grade. Join the library outdoors on the Fulton Street side of the building for a messy adventure. Activities may include shaving cream, water or markers so dress for a mess.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 22: Nature Journaling at Nell’s Woodlands, all ages. Nature journaling is a great way to bring the beauty of nature with you wherever your go. The library will be taking a short hike and stopping to sketch and learn about the plants and animals we see.

1 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 22: Dungeons & Dragons, seventh through 12th grades. Find out what quest your Dungeon Master has created for you. Will you survive? Will you accomplish your goals?

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 23: Ready, Set, Read!, ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23: DIY Piggy Bank, kindergarten through second grade. This special story time will feature our friends from Financial Plus Credit Union. They’ll read a story and then we’ll build a rolling coin bank.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24: Shake, Rattle, Read!, ages 9 months to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create memories at this fun, interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24: Tropes & Treats: Teen Book Club, ninth through 12th grade. Calling all hopeless romantic high schoolers! The library has a new romance themed book club. Meet at Jeremiah Joe Coffee, 807 La Salle St., to discuss this month’s book, “Me Before You” by JoJo Moyes. The library will have several copies available for check out in the Teen Room.

1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25: Kid’s Cooking Class. Learn to prepare food with kid-safe knives and make three single-serving snacks. After cleaning your station, have fun eating your creations while listening to a story. Registration is required for this event. To register, stop by the Children’s Department or call 815-434-0509.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25: Food for Thought: Cookbook Club: “The Half Baked Harvest Cookbook” by Tieghan Gerard, adults. New members are welcome to join Reddick Library’s newest book club. Participants will be asked to make a recipe out of the cookbook prior to each meeting and then share their opinion of the results at the meeting. Copies of the cookbook will be available for check out from the library.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27: Crafter Hours: Ceramic Coasters, adults. Using a ceramic tile and makers to create a fun tie-dyed effect, make coasters to take home in this adults only craft class. Registration is required as spots are limited due to the availability of supplies. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library at 815-434-0509 or stop by the Circulation Desk.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.