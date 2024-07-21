Potions, dragons to take spotlight at Streator library

The Streator Public Library will host a potion scavenger hunt the week of July 22 and potion making session 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. (Derek Barichello)

Children of all ages can make their own liquid spell to take home at the potion making session. Registration is required at streatorpubliclibrary.org.

Throughout the week, search the library at 130 S. Park St. and find all the hidden potion items. The scavenger hunt theme changes weekly. Summer reading will continue through Aug. 3. Sign up on the library’s website.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 22: Arts and Crafts with Maddy, children 5 and younger. Create cute and fun projects to take home.

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23: Little’s Art Time, children age 4. Get creative with friends in the library. Resident artist Nate will inspire imagination.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23: Story time, dragon theme. Children age 5 and younger. Hear epic tales of fantastic winged beasts.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24: Lego: The big build, children age 5. Come to the Lego club and help the library build its giant Lego island.

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24: Cooking club, teens/adults. Discover some new recipes. Bring a dish or try some samplers.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 24: Creative Writing Wednesday, teens/adults. Love writing stories? Join the library to create fun short stories.

1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 25: DND IRL Part 1, patrons of all ages. Join the library for an epic journey to gather clues, solve puzzles and even battle a dragon.

4:30 to 5:30p.m. Thursday, July 25: “Scary Stories to tell in the library” Book Club: “Midnight on Beacon Street,” a novel by Emily Ruth Verona, teens/adults. Are you a horror fan? Maybe this new book club will be for you.

1 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 26: DND IRL Part 2, public is welcome. Join the library for an epic journey to gather clues, solve puzzles and even battle a dragon.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27: DND IRL Part 3, public is welcome. Join the library for an epic journey to gather clues, solve puzzles and even battle a dragon.