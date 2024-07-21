Fore on Main in Marseilles celebrates grand opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Fore on Main, 460 Main St., Marseilles, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Saturday, July 20, 2024, attended by friends, family, public officials and patrons. Shown (from left) are Heather Cursley, Kinley Kaminski, Molly Kaminski, Parker Kaminski, Olivia Kaminski, Nick Kaminski, Bobby Kaminski and Mayor Jim Hollenbeck) (Bill Freskos)

Downtown Marseilles welcomed a new venue Saturday with the grand opening of Fore on Main, a multigaming bar concept looking to provide a variety of virtual sports experiences.

Owned by Nick and Molly Kaminski, Fore on Main aims to be more than just a sports bar.

The Kaminskis showcased an advanced simulator offering virtual sports experiences from golf to baseball, football, soccer, basketball and others.

The journey to opening day began with the Kaminskis renovating the storefront together, with demolition in March. However, Molly said the initial inspiration came after the couple would brainstorm date night ideas. After considering activities in the area, they stumbled upon the concept of Fore on Main.

“We realized that there’s really nothing in the area like this,” Molly said. “It’s great for date nights, birthday parties and just a place to bring family and friends together.”

It’s not only a good venue for social purposes. Nick said Fore on Main also serves as an opportunity to develop skills for golf and other sports, especially during the many cold months of the year.

“With the simulator, people are going to come in here and have an experience as close to being out on the course as possible,” Nick said. “It gives them the opportunity to work on their fundamentals and get better at their game.”

Their vision for a golf and multigaming bar has become a reality. On Saturday, the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce helped the business celebrate its grand opening with a celebratory ribbon cutting.

Fore on Main, 460 Main St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday and plans to host private parties, golf leagues and sports events.

For information and updates, follow Fore on Main on Facebook.