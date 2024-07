Bruce & Ollie’s Corn and Potato Roast is scheduled 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the business on the corner of Church and Mill streets in Utica. (Shaw Media file)

Bruce & Ollie’s Corn and Potato Roast is scheduled 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the business on the corner of Church and Mill streets in Utica.

Bruce & Ollie’s will offer BLTs, Country Kids Produce will be roasting fresh sweet corn and baked potatoes, Ginger Road will have its beer and live entertainment will be provided by Tony DiLuciano.