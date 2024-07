David Reed will be giving a presentation on John E. Williams at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Streatorland Historical Museum. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

David Reed will be giving a presentation on John E. Williams at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Streatorland Historical Museum, 109 E. Elm St.

Williams of Streator was a nationally known figure at the turn of the 20th century. He is responsible for many laws and regulations concerning work place safety, and was responsible for bringing unions to the Midwest.