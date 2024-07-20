July 20, 2024
La Salle County marriage licenses, July 1-12, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for July 1 through July 12, 2024.

Alexander Ray Rummery of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. and Lisaura Guzman of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

Richard John Novotney of Streator and Cindy Lou Miller of Streator

Robert Kris Poundstone Jr. of Ottawa and Julia Lee Birch of Ottawa

Anthony Carmen Formella of Ottawa and Dawn Marie Pokosa of Ottawa

Tristan James Trammel of Ottawa and Ashlee Brooke Schmitt of Ottawa

Brock Darrow Martin of Ottawa and Candace Lee Rutledge of Ottawa

Aaron James Hanko of Vinton, Va. and Jill Elizabeth Bottarini of Ottawa

Nicholas Allan Treest of Streator and Addisson Marie Sennott of Streator

Jarrid Michael Wagner of Salem, Wis. and Amy Elizabeth Bennett of Salem, Wis.

Adam John Brown of Streator and Madyson Reigh Ferris of Streator

Michael C. Williams of Marseilles and Ashley Lee Waldrop of Marseilles

Michael Andrew Kuster of Ransom and Tammy Elizabeth Stevenson of Ransom

Tanner Aaron Boaz of Ottawa and Taylor Jo Zippay-Darif of Ottawa

Derrick James Snyder of Mendota and Nicole Marie McCann of Mendota

Garett Levi Severson of Dwight and Lexia Nicole Tyrrell of Dwight

Jacob Luke Code of Bradford and Megan Ann Beutke of Bradford

Rafael Lima of Chicago and Tracy Cruz of Chicago

Jason John Krug of Ottawa and Stacy Ann Wade of Ottawa

David Michael Shaw of Spring Valley and Diane Marie Reddin of Spring Valley

Damion Joseph Nambo of Streator and Alexis Jean Ramon of Streator

Francisco Ramirez Cuatlatl of Ottawa and Andrea Perez Meyo of Ottawa

Elijah Edward Howard of Seneca and Gillian Renee Culbreth of Seneca

Collin Robert Stark of Lacon and Gina Marie Anderson of Utica

Peter Andrew Gosiewski of Seattle, Wash. and Chelsea Jeane Rowe of Seattle, Wash.

Guillermo Alonso Martinez Hernandez of La Salle and Laura Mondragon Castro of La Salle

Timothy Paul Adams of Seneca and Felecia May Holman of Seneca

