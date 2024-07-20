La Salle County marriage licenses, July 1-12, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for July 1 through July 12, 2024.
Alexander Ray Rummery of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. and Lisaura Guzman of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
Richard John Novotney of Streator and Cindy Lou Miller of Streator
Robert Kris Poundstone Jr. of Ottawa and Julia Lee Birch of Ottawa
Anthony Carmen Formella of Ottawa and Dawn Marie Pokosa of Ottawa
Tristan James Trammel of Ottawa and Ashlee Brooke Schmitt of Ottawa
Brock Darrow Martin of Ottawa and Candace Lee Rutledge of Ottawa
Aaron James Hanko of Vinton, Va. and Jill Elizabeth Bottarini of Ottawa
Nicholas Allan Treest of Streator and Addisson Marie Sennott of Streator
Jarrid Michael Wagner of Salem, Wis. and Amy Elizabeth Bennett of Salem, Wis.
Adam John Brown of Streator and Madyson Reigh Ferris of Streator
Michael C. Williams of Marseilles and Ashley Lee Waldrop of Marseilles
Michael Andrew Kuster of Ransom and Tammy Elizabeth Stevenson of Ransom
Tanner Aaron Boaz of Ottawa and Taylor Jo Zippay-Darif of Ottawa
Derrick James Snyder of Mendota and Nicole Marie McCann of Mendota
Garett Levi Severson of Dwight and Lexia Nicole Tyrrell of Dwight
Jacob Luke Code of Bradford and Megan Ann Beutke of Bradford
Rafael Lima of Chicago and Tracy Cruz of Chicago
Jason John Krug of Ottawa and Stacy Ann Wade of Ottawa
David Michael Shaw of Spring Valley and Diane Marie Reddin of Spring Valley
Damion Joseph Nambo of Streator and Alexis Jean Ramon of Streator
Francisco Ramirez Cuatlatl of Ottawa and Andrea Perez Meyo of Ottawa
Elijah Edward Howard of Seneca and Gillian Renee Culbreth of Seneca
Collin Robert Stark of Lacon and Gina Marie Anderson of Utica
Peter Andrew Gosiewski of Seattle, Wash. and Chelsea Jeane Rowe of Seattle, Wash.
Guillermo Alonso Martinez Hernandez of La Salle and Laura Mondragon Castro of La Salle
Timothy Paul Adams of Seneca and Felecia May Holman of Seneca